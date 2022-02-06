Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 33,548 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,548 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,724,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $189.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.88 and a 12-month high of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

