Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 35,307 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,725 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 35,307 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 48.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,487 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 130.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 71,726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Shares of EA opened at $137.71 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

