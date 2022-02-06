Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 38,243 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,243 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Hamilton Lane worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 377,859 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

HLNE stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

