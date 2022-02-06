Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 699,034 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 699,034 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. General Electric has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

