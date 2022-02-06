Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 75,322 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75,322 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.52.

Shares of CI stock opened at $221.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day moving average is $216.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

