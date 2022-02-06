Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 92,183 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,183 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.63% of MarineMax worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,409,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after buying an additional 162,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after buying an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,903,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HZO opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

