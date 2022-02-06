Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 9,477 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.38% of Boise Cascade worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BCC stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $83.37.
About Boise Cascade
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
