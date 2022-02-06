Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,410 shares of company stock worth $36,122,251. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $133.67 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.37 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.