Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351,805 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EWA stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $27.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

