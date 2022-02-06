Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,164 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

