Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.31% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $283,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,602,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

