ScPrime Hits Market Cap of $43.60 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002573 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $43.60 million and approximately $23,622.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,677,850 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

