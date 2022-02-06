Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Increased by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,091 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 12.2% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $67,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after acquiring an additional 244,786 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.75.

SE stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.62. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

