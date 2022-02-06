Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of Seaboard worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Seaboard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Seaboard by 15.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 125.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 42.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,831.55 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,099.02 and a 12 month high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

