Sectoral Asset Management Inc Buys 46,160 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.20% of Fate Therapeutics worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 39,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $85,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Shares of FATE opened at $38.91 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

