Sectoral Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

