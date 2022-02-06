Sectoral Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,528,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 17.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.43.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $410.07 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $338.79 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.77 and a 200-day moving average of $476.54.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

