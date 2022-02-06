Sectoral Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 20,327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 212,620 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

NYSE LLY opened at $242.27 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.37%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

