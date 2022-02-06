Sectoral Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,538,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 371,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,248,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $163.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.51. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

