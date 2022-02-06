Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $8.99 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in DexCom by 58.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 260,844.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.72.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $420.35 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.79.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

