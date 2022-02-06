Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.36% of PTC Therapeutics worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $844,560. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.