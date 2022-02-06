Sectoral Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 103.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 489.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after acquiring an additional 110,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 89,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $388.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.05 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

