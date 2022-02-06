Sectoral Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.32% of Accolade worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 91.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 27.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCD opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

