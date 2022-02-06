Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 151,639 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,639 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned about 0.86% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $100,431 over the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.98. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

