Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 35,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of Exelixis worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,184,000 after buying an additional 671,706 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.79 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,996 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

