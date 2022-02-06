Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 4,000 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

CTLT stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

