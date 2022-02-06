Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches Market Cap of $182.45 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.44 or 0.00017352 BTC on major exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $182.45 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00051967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.18 or 0.07196223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00055311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,766.84 or 0.99786625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,533,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars.

