SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of SelectQuote worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 71.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 69,969.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 921,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 168.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 548,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $5,843,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

