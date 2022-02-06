Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Sensient Technologies worth $64,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 114.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,836,000 after buying an additional 2,689,476 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,405,000 after buying an additional 826,153 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 289,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $81.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $106.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

