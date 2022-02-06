Sentinel Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.01 million and $4.02 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

