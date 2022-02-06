ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $577.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.