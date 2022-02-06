Sether (SETH) Hits Market Cap of $504,018.79

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Sether coin can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Sether has a market cap of $504,018.79 and $1,425.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00109975 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

