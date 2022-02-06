SF Capital (SFCP) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SF Capital has a total market cap of $120,770.78 and $313.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 112.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00051037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.29 or 0.07161172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00055022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,564.58 or 0.99806160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00052710 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006576 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars.

