SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post $137.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.02 million. SFL reported sales of $114.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $499.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 9.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after buying an additional 128,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 13.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after buying an additional 228,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. SFL has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

