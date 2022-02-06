Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.