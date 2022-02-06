Sharder Reaches Market Cap of $600,444.46 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $600,444.46 and $66,823.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sharder has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

