SHIELD Hits Market Capitalization of $129,904.92 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $129,904.92 and $387.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,206.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.86 or 0.07169181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00299226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00762537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012511 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00070519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.00409074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.00232653 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

