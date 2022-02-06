Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00004264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $434,512.86 and $4,765.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.94 or 0.07186357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,599.16 or 0.99817122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00052936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006577 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

