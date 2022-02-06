ShipChain (SHIP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.03 million and $15.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

