Shopping (SPI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.22 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Shopping has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $10.22 million and $187,386.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $11.60 or 0.00027910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.07 or 0.07166984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,435.51 or 0.99684680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,684 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

