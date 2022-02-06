Showcase (SHO) One Day Volume Tops $1,339.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. Showcase has a total market cap of $76,214.82 and approximately $1,339.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Showcase has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.35 or 0.07149021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,080.95 or 0.99702499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053208 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars.

