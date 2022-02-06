Shroom.Finance Market Capitalization Tops $19.96 Million (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shroom.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shroom.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shroom.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

