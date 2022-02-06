Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSSAF shares. Societe Generale cut Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

