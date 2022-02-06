Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stake Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 361.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $1,898,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,839 shares of company stock worth $19,161,996. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SSTK opened at $90.61 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

