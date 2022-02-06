Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
SGTX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,722. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
