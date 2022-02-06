Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

SGTX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,722. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

