Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Signet Jewelers worth $71,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,133,000 after purchasing an additional 377,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 178,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.