Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $78.12 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $69,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

