Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 32.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 34.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $108.97 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average of $117.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

