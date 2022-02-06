Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) is Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Skyline Champion makes up 3.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Skyline Champion worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $270,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:SKY opened at $72.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

