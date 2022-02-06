Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.37% of Sleep Number worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 26.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNBR opened at $73.81 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $68.18 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

